Jerry Jeudy Goes For Career-High 235 Yards In Monday Night Loss
3 days agoCleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy caught nine of his 13 targets for 235 yards and a touchdown while adding a two-point conversion in a 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 13's Monday night game. Jeudy set a career-high in receiving yards while also setting an NFL record for the most receiving yards against a former team in the wild loss. The veteran wideout got things started early with a 44-yard reception on Cleveland's first drive. It could have been an even bigger game for Jeudy, who got wide-open in the second quarter and would have likely scored a touchdown if Jameis Winston hadn't badly overthrown him. Jeudy now ranks fifth in the NFL with 880 receiving yards after his huge performance on Monday night. Now an every-week must-start in fantasy, Jeudy will look to keep it rolling in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jeudy caught six passes for 85 yards back in Week 12 when these two teams met.
Source: NFL.com
