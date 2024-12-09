Jerome Ford Totals 47 All-Purpose Yards In Week 14
3 days agoCleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford carried the ball 10 times for 28 yards and caught three of his four targets for 19 yards in a 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. Ford played a secondary role behind starter Nick Chubb in the contest, seeing one fewer carry in the loss but outproducing Chubb in the air as the latter did not record a catch. The veteran tailback has gotten more involved behind Chubb over the past two weeks, handling 19 total touches over that span. Ford is worth a roster spot as a potential handcuff to Chubb with the fantasy playoffs approaching.
Source: NFL.com
