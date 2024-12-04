Jayson Tatum Misses First Game Of The Season
2 days agoBoston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (knee) will not play on Wednesday against Detroit. He's nursing an issue with his kneecap, sitting out his first game of the season. Tatum's absence boosts the usage of the rest of the Celtics starters, with Sam Hauser and Al Horford getting a chance to play larger roles for the team. Boston remains a -12.5 favorite for the contest, meaning there should be plenty of opportunities for the entire rotation.
Source: NBA Injury Report
