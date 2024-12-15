Jaylen Waddle Questionable To Return
3 weeks agoMiami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game. The wideout suffered an apparent knee injury during the second quarter. Waddle was seen limping to the blue medical tent but was able to move under his own power. Before leaving, Waddle did not catch a pass, so his fantasy managers will surely be hoping he can return in this one. For the time being, Tyreek Hill and tight end Jonnu Smith should see most of the targets, with Malik Washington getting an increased role in the passing attack. Running back De'Von Achane should see more targets out of the backfield as well.
Source: Miami Dolphins
