Jaxson Stauber Faces Flyers Sunday
3 days agoUtah Hockey Club goaltender Jaxson Stauber will get the start for Sunday's matchup against Philadelphia. This marks only his second appearance of the season. Stauber's season debut couldn't have gone any better, as he took down a strong Vegas team with 29 saves in a 6-0 win on Nov. 30. The result gives Stauber an impressive 6-1-0 career record in the NHL. Philadelphia has produced 2.89 goals per game this season, so Stauber finds himself in a decent spot to log another victory on Sunday.
Source: Adam Kimelman
