Javonte Green Ruled Out For Sunday
3 days agoNew Orleans Pelicans forward Javonte Green (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against San Antonio. He was already iffy for the game due to ankle soreness and will sit out his first action of the campaign. Green recently had a good spell as a starter on the New Orleans team, but he's been limited to a bench role in the last couple of games. Herbert Jones is fresh back from injury and should soak in Green's minutes, along with Trey Murphy III and Brandon Boston Jr. All three players also benefit from Brandon Ingram's (ankle) absence.
Source: New Orleans Pelicans
Source: New Orleans Pelicans