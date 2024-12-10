Javier Baez Expected To Start Defensive Drills This Week
1 day agoDetroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (hip) has initiated a running program and is expected to begin light defensive drills later this week. Baez underwent season-ending hip surgery in August, but based on his current progress, he may be ready for Spring Training. Earlier this offseason, team president Scott Harris noted that the former World Series champion will have a role on the 2025 roster. Before the injury, the 32-year-old posted a .184/.221/.294 line with just six home runs and eight stolen bases. He generated a low .264 xwOBA and .345 xSLG. In addition, he posted a low 4.2% walk rate and a high 23.9% K rate. While he may have a role in the starting nine as the everyday shortstop, fantasy managers should keep Baez off their radar, given his lack of stable offensive output.
Source: Detroit Tigers
