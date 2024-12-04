Ja'Tavion Sanders Limited During Wednesday's Practice
2 days agoCarolina Panthers rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. The rookie out of Texas missed last week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering a scary-looking neck injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12. However, it's a great sign that he is taking part in practice and has not been placed on Injured Reserve. Sanders has caught 29 passes for 302 yards and one touchdown this year. It's a promising start for a rookie tight end, but he's not worth rolling the dice on against the strong Philadelphia Eagles secondary in Week 14 even if he returns to the lineup.
Source: Sheena Quick
