Jason Zucker Amasses Three Points Against Red Wings
1 day agoBuffalo Sabres left wing Jason Zucker recorded a season-high three points in Monday's 6-5 shootout loss to Detroit. Led by Zucker's two goals and one assist, the Sabres earned themselves a 5-3 lead following two periods, but the Red Wings found a way to come back and win the matchup between two struggling teams. Buffalo has now dropped seven games on the bounce, but Zucker will be happy with his recent contributions. He's riding a four-game point streak. The entire campaign has gone well for Zucker, who hit the 20-point mark on Monday. He's had seven goals and 13 assists. Last season, Zucker was limited to 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 69 appearances for Arizona and Nashville, so his scoring rate has significantly improved.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN