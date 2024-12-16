Jason Sanders Continues Field-Goal Streak In Week 15 Loss
3 weeks agoMiami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders made 2-of-2 field goal attempts and missed his only extra point in the 20-12 loss to the Houston Texans. That's now 18 straight field goals made by the 29-year-old. His long came from 55 yards out to make it 3-3 early in the second quarter, and he is now 9-11 from 50+ on the season. Sanders looks like he did in his 2020 season, during which he had a career year. The only downside to his day was the missed extra point; he made two straight attempts he's missed. His next matchup will come at home against the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.
Source: NFL
