Jared Verse Suiting Up In Week 14
3 days agoLos Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's Week 14 contest against the Buffalo Bills. He had been listed as questionable after logging a limited practice on Friday. Verse has been a key contributor in his first NFL season, tallying 54 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery through 12 games. This week, he'll be tasked with slowing down a dynamic Bills offense led by MVP candidate Josh Allen.
Source: Jourdan Rodrigue
