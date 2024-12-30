Jamie Benn Tallies Three Points On Sunday
1 week agoDallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn tallied a goal and two assists in their victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday evening. Benn found the back of the net in the final minutes of the opening frame on a wrist shot. He then tallied the primary assist on Jason Robertson's power-play goal in the second period. To cap off his evening, Benn added the primary assist on Wyatt Johnston's goal in the final period. The 35-year-old is now riding a three-game point streak and has only been held off the scoresheet once over his previous nine contests. During this span, he has tallied two goals with eight helpers. Given his strong Benn, should continue to slot in on the left wing of the second line alongside Matt Duchene and Wyatt Johnston.
Source: NHL.com
