Jamie Benn Produces Game-Winner Against Utah
3 days agoDallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn scored the game-winning goal as the team took down Utah 2-1 on Monday night. The Stars had both goals in the second period, with Evgenii Dadonov opening the scoring on the power play. Benn has mostly been limited to a third-line role this season, but the veteran has made a solid contribution with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 24 games. 10 of his points have come since the start of November. A couple of tough matchups are now coming up for Benn and the Stars as they visit Los Angeles and Vegas.
Source: ESPN
