James Harden Sits Out Sunday's Game
3 days agoLos Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (groin) will not play against Houston on Sunday. He's been ruled out for the game after Harden was initially handed a questionable tag. This will be the first absence of the season for Harden, who's been back in MVP form recently. Kevin Porter Jr. and Bones Hyland figure to receive an uptick in minutes without Harden, while top scorer Norman Powell should get even more usage on the offensive end.
Source: Jonathan Feigen
Source: Jonathan Feigen