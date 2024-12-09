James Cook Suffocated By Rams Rush Defense
3 days agoBuffalo Bills running back James Cook rushed six times for 20 yards and caught two passes for nine yards in the team's 42-44 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The 25-year-old was bottled up on his first few carries and then the Bills fell behind by multiple scores, limiting his touches. Cook's 29 yards was his second-worst yardage total of the season, only trailing the Kansas City game. In that game, he scored twice. That wasn't the case against the Rams. Therefore, it was Cook's worst fantasy output of the season. Cook faces a tough Detroit Lions run defense in Week 15.
Source: RotoBaller
