Jameis Winston Throws Four TDs, Three Interceptions In Monday Night Loss
3 days agoCleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston completed 34 of his 58 passes for 497 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions while adding 11 yards on three rushes and a two-point conversion to Jerry Jeudy in a 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 13's Monday night game. Winston gave fans a classic mixed-bag performance as he set a personal and Browns team record with 497 passing yards but also threw two pick-sixes, including a back-breaking one with 1:48 left on the clock and his team needing just a field goal to take the lead. Winston threw two touchdown passes to David Njoku while finding Jerry Jeudy and Nick Chubb for his other two scores. The veteran quarterback has posted big numbers for the Browns this season, throwing for 1,763 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He will be a QB2 in fantasy in Week 14 when the Browns travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.
Source: NFL.com
