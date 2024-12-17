Jamal Murray Probable For Monday Night Against Kings
3 weeks agoDenver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (hamstring) is listed as probable for Monday night's matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Murray has been dealing with a hamstring issue that forced him to miss Denver's back-to-back last weekend in Washington and Atlanta but was able to return to action in Friday night's victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The 27-year-old has been scoring a bit less compared to his prior seasons, averaging 17.9 PPG compared to the 20+ PPG he's averaged since the 2020-2021 season. Fantasy managers shouldn't worry quite yet as Murray has generally been a slow starter early in the season. A matchup against the shorthanded Kings may be a good thing for the Nuggets' point guard.
Source: NBA Injury Report
