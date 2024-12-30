Jamaal Williams Gets Three Touches In Loss
1 week agoNew Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams had two carries for 12 yards and caught his lone target for 12 more yards through the air in Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams was largely irrelevant despite the team designating Alvin Kamara (groin) out and losing fill-in starter Kendre Miller (head) to a possible concussion in the second quarter. Williams did see his highest snap count since Week 8 but was outdone in that regard by recent signee Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday. CEH led the Saints' running backs with six total touches for 30 scrimmage yards. If Miller and Kamara are both out for Week 18's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Williams might see increased usage in a timeshare with Edwards-Helaire. Given his underwhelming production in the Saints' limited utilization, not much should be expected from him in the season finale.
Source: NFL.com
