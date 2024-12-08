Jalen Johnson Misses Sunday's Action
3 days agoAtlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's clash against Denver. After picking up a questionable tag due to a sore right shoulder, Johnson has been ruled out for the contest ahead of tip-off. This is quite a blow for the streaking Hawks, who have seen Johnson grow into one of the leaders of the team this season. He's averaging nearly a double-double with 19.8 points and 9.9 rebounds. De'Andre Hunter and Zaccharie Risacher will need to do more to compensate for Johnson's absence, and Trae Young, who's focused on playmaking lately, might work more as a scorer on Sunday.
Source: Atlanta Hawks
