Jalen Brunson Available Versus Pistons
4 days agoNew York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson (back) will remain in the lineup on Saturday versus Detroit. He was initially regarded as questionable for the contest due to a back issue. With Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) on the shelf, Brunson is looking at extra offensive duties on Saturday. However, with the Pistons allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points in the league to opposing point guards, it might not be a very good night for Brunson, especially if he's not at 100 percent.
Source: Kristian Winfield
