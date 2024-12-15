Jaleel McLaughlin Questionable To Return Versus Indy
3 weeks agoDenver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (quadriceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts. The 24-year-old had 84 yards off 14 carries versus the Browns heading into the Broncos' bye. He has also led the way on the rushing end in Week 15, amassing seven touches for 21 yards and adding three catches for 13 yards. But if he doesn't return, that should mean more work for Javonte Williams and Audric Estime for the rest of the contest. That should remain the case if McLaughlin isn't available on Thursday night versus the Chargers.
Source: Parker Gabriel
