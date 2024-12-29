Jakub Dobes Posts Shutout In NHL Debut
2 weeks agoMontreal Canadiens rookie goaltender Jakub Dobes stopped all 34 shots he faced en route to posting a shutout against the Florida Panthers. The Canadiens were heavily outshot in this game but the rookie was able to lead the way in his NHL debut. Earlier this season at the AHL level, Dobes posted a .910% SV with a 2.44 GAA. When he was recalled earlier yesterday, Montreal placed Cayden Primeau on waivers which suggests Dobes will now operate as the No.2 option behind Sam Montembeault. For now, fantasy managers in deeper formats should consider taking a flier on Dobes given his strong debut. However, it is still unknown how much of Montembeault's workload goes to Dobes. Montembeault is expected to get the start on Sunday evening against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Source: NHL.com
