Jakob Poeltl To Suit Up Saturday
4 days agoRaptors center Jakob Poeltl (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, limiting his absence to just one game after missing Thursday's contest against the Thunder. This is great news for Toronto, as Poeltl has been a force in the paint, consistently delivering on both ends of the floor. The big man has recorded at least one block in six straight games and tallied double-doubles in eight of his last 10 outings, showcasing his invaluable presence for the Raptors.
Source: NBA Injury Report
