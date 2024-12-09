Jake Moody Makes All Six Kicks In Win
2 days agoSan Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody went 5-for-5 on extra points and also made his lone field-goal attempt during Sunday's Week 14 win over the Chicago Bears. His successful field goal came from 23 yards out in the waning minutes of the first half. The 25-year-old is averaging 8.6 fantasy points per game, but he ranks 22nd among kickers in fantasy points over his last four contests. Moody can be left on waivers heading into Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Source: RotoBaller
