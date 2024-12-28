Jake Elliott Offers Consistency In Week 17
2 weeks agoPhiladelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott will aim to continue his reliable production in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys. While Elliott has struggled from beyond 50 yards this season, hitting just one of seven attempts, his success from shorter distances and the high-scoring nature of the Eagles' offense have kept him fantasy relevant. He ranks fifth in the league with 40 extra points made, a testament to Philadelphia's efficiency in the red zone. Elliott has posted back-to-back double-digit fantasy performances, providing a solid floor for managers in need of a dependable kicker. With the Eagles expected to put up points against a Cowboys defense that has shown vulnerabilities, Elliott remains a strong option heading into this divisional matchup.
Source: RotoBaller
