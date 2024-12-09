Jake Elliott Misses Long Field Goal In Week 14
3 days agoPhiladelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott went 2-for-2 on extra points but missed his lone field-goal attempt during Sunday's Week 14 win over the Carolina Panthers. Elliott's miss came from 52 yards out, which means he still hasn't hit a kick from beyond 50 yards in 2024. All in all, he is 18-for-24 on field goals this year, which equates to a 75 percent success rate that would rank as the second-lowest mark of his career. Elliott checks in from outside the top 20 kickers in fantasy points and can be left on waivers in most leagues heading into Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Source: RotoBaller
