Jake Bates Remains Reliable As Lions Face Packers
2 days agoDetroit Lions kicker Jake Bates will aim to continue his strong season as the team takes on the Green Bay Packers in Week 14 on Thursday Night Football. Bates contributed nine points during Detroit's 23-20 Thanksgiving win over the Bears, converting three of four field goals while missing his first attempt of the season from 45 yards out. Despite the blemish, Bates remains one of the most consistent kickers in the league, going 19-for-20 on field goals and 44-for-45 on PATs through 12 games. The Lions' offense is the highest-scoring in the NFL, and continue to provide Bates with ample opportunities. Fantasy managers can confidently keep him in lineups. Bates is a safe, high-floor option against Green Bay.
Source: RotoBaller
