Jaden Hardy Ruled Out For Saturday
4 days agoDallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Raptors. His next opportunity to return will be Tuesday against the Thunder. Hardy's playing time often fluctuates based on the health of the Mavericks' roster, but he's shown the ability to score in bursts, as evidenced by his 13 points in just six minutes during his last outing. With Hardy sidelined, Spencer Dinwiddie could see increased minutes in the backcourt.
Source: NBA Injury Report
