Ja Morant Tagged As Questionable For Sunday
3 days agoMemphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Morant appears to be dealing back soreness, but looked fine on Saturday when he finished with 32 points and nine assists across 34 minutes of action. It sounds like this is a minor issue, but fantasy managers should check back ahead of tip-off. If Morant sits, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Marcus Smart are both candidates to see increased roles. Pippen played extremely well when Morant was out earlier in the season. That being said, Pippen could be worth a look as a streaming choice if Morant is unable to play.
Source: NBA Injury Report
