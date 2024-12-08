Ja Morant Out On Sunday
3 days agoMemphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (back) will not suit up for Sunday's clash against Washington. After going close to a 30-point triple-double in Saturday's win over Boston, Morant steps aside for at least one game due to back soreness. This is a signal for fantasy managers to fire up Scotty Pippen Jr, who produced his first career triple-double in a matchup against the Wizards earlier in the season. Marcus Smart should also benefit from Morant's absence, especially after he had a light 19-minute workload on Saturday versus the Celtics.
Source: Memphis Grizzlies PR
