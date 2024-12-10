Immanuel Quickley To Get Additional Testing
2 days agoToronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (elbow) is scheduled to get more imaging done next week. It has been a month since Quickley went down with a partial torn UCL in his left elbow. The team hasn't given a timetable for his return, but there should be more information after the additional imaging is done. That being said, Jamal Shead, Davion Mitchell, and Gradey Dick should all see additional playing time. Both Shead and Mitchell have struggled, but Dick is worth rostering in most fantasy formats right now.
Source: Josh Lewenberg
