Ian Machado Garry Suffers First Defeat At UFC 310
3 days agoIan Machado Garry suffered a five-round decision loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov in a No. 1 contender fight at UFC 310. Garry took the fight on short notice and early on, he struggled with Rakhmonov's strength in the clinch. The Irishman did start to have success in the third round on the feet. Then, in the fifth round, he got ahold of Rakhmonov's back and nearly submitted him but Rakhmonov was able to fight out of it. With the loss, Garry fell to 15-1 as a pro but remains a top five welterweight.
Source: UFC
