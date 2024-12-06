Ian Machado Garry In A No. 1 Contender Fight At UFC 310
14 hours agoIan Machado Garry (15-0) is set to take on Shavkat Rakhmonov in the co-main event of UFC 310. Garry was supposed to headline UFC Tampa next week but moved up a week after Belal Muhammad withdrew from his title defense, so he now takes on Rakhmonov for a No. 1 contender fight. The Irishman enters the bout as an underdog as DraftKings has him at a salary of $7,000. In the UFC, Garry is 8-0 with three wins by knockout as if he can pull off the upset, he'll get a title fight next
Source: UFC
