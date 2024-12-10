Grayson Rodriguez Will Be A "Full-Go" For Spring Training
3 days agoAccording to Jake Rill of MLB.com, Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (lat) will be a "full-go" for spring training. The 25-year-old missed the final two months of the 2024 season with a lat injury. Over 116 2/3 innings of work last summer, the right-hander held a 3.86 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with a 13-4 record. Under the hood, the former top prospect generated a strong 30.0% whiff rate and 26.5% strikeout rate. In addition, he also generated a solid 3.72 xERA and .231 xBA, which were both above the average marks. This was a nice improvement compared to the 4.35 ERA and 1.34 WHIP he held during his rookie campaign in 2023. Fantasy managers should monitor his status during spring training, as the former 11th overall selection could operate as the Baltimore ace during the entire 2025 season.
Source: Jake Rill
