Gradey Dick Ruled Out On Tuesday
3 days agoAccording to Aaron Rose of SI.com, Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick (calf) will not suit up against the Pacers on Tuesday. Before suffering a left calf contusion, the 21-year-old averaged 18.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.3 three-pointers in over 32 minutes per contest. In Dick's absence, Ja'Kobe Walter will likely start once again, as he's made an impression by posting 12 points and three rebounds in 17 minutes against Miami on Sunday.
Source: Aaron Rose
