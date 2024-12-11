Gleyber Torres Drawing Interest From Angels, Blue Jays
3 days agoFree-agent infielder Gleyber Torres is drawing interest on the open market from the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays, among other teams. The Blue Jays just swung a trade to land second baseman Andres Gimenez from the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, so that likely puts them out of the running for Torres' services. A move to the Angels wouldn't be as sexy from a fantasy perspective, but he'd be the team's starting second baseman and would be paired with middle-infield partner Zach Neto at the 6. An addition of Torres in Anaheim would also allow the Halos to use Luis Rengifo as a super-utility player in the infield and outfield. The Venezuelan infielder was an All-Star his first two years in the league in 2018 and 2019 with the New York Yankees. His power took a big dip in his walk year in 2024, and it's uncertain if it can return, especially outside of Yankee Stadium.
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi