Giants Not Planning To Shut Down Malik Nabers
3 days agoThe New York Giants have no plans to shut down wide receiver Malik Nabers (groin) despite being limited from playoff contention, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Nabers has been one of the best rookies in the NFL this season, ranking as the overall WR12 in fantasy football with his 75 catches, 740 yards, and three touchdowns through 10 games. The LSU product has shown that he can post top-tier fantasy results regardless of poor quarterback play in New York or tough matchups. Fantasy managers will be pleased to hear that Nabers won't be shut down and should be available to them for the final stretch of the season.
Source: Adam Schefter
