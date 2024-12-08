Giannis Antetokounmpo Considered Probable For Sunday
4 days agoMilwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets due to right patella tendinopathy. The former MVP is on the injury report once again, but all signs point to him being ready for Sunday's matchup. The Greek Freak has been playing at an elite level, posting at least 30 points and 11 rebounds in each of his last two games, showcasing his usual dominant performance on both ends of the floor.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report