George Pickens Inactive For Week 14
3 days agoPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. He had been listed as questionable after logging a limited practice on Friday, and while the expectation all along was that he would be able to play, it ultimately appears that's not the case. The 23-year-old has been the Steelers' best receiver all season long, and he has been particularly excellent since Week 7, catching 29 passes for 487 yards and three touchdowns during that span. With Pickens sidelined, Calvin Austin III should step up as the Steelers' No. 1 receiver, ranking as a respectable WR3/FLEX play in fantasy football. Van Jefferson and Mike Williams could also be in line for additional opportunities.
Source: Jonathan Jones
Source: Jonathan Jones