Geno Smith Optimistic About Knee Injury
3 weeks agoDuring his weekly appearance on Seattle Sports 710AM, Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald noted that quarterback Geno Smith (knee) "seemed optimistic" regarding his injury when the two exchanged texts on Monday morning. "He seemed optimistic this morning texting with him, so we've got that going for us," Macdonald said. The head coach also reported that, as of now, there's a possibility Smith could play in Week 16 when Seattle hosts the visiting Minnesota Vikings. The good news is that the 34-year-old has no breaks, and his knee is structurally intact. However, Macdonald was still awaiting test results at the time of his appearance on air. Quarterback Sam Howell filled in for the veteran in the team's loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 and would do so again if Smith weren't healthy enough for the meeting with Minnesota. Expect an update on him shortly.
Source: John Boyle
