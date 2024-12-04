Gary Harris Ruled Out for Wednesday
2 days agoOrlando Magic guard Gary Harris (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris has not played since November 25 and does not yet have a clear timetable for his return. The 30-year-old plays a minor rotational role for the Magic, averaging 16.5 minutes and 4.1 points per game this season. In his last appearance, he logged seven minutes and scored three points against Charlotte.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report