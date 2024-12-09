Garrett Wilson Goes For 114 Yards In Week 14
3 days agoNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson caught seven of his 10 targets for 114 yards in a 32-26 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. Wilson broke out of a three-game lull to lead the Jets in receiving in the close loss to their divisional rivals, although it was Davante Adams who caught Aaron Rodgers' lone touchdown pass. The 100-yard receiving game was Wilson's first since October 27 against the New England Patriots. He will look to stay hot in a plus matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.
Source: NFL.com
