Filip Hronek To Miss Eight Weeks Of Action
3 days agoVancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek (lower body) has been ruled out for eight weeks. He dropped out of the lineup a couple of games ago with an upper-body problem and has now undergone a procedure on a lower-body injury. Hronek has enjoyed a good campaign as part of Vancouver's first defensive pairing, posting nine points (one goal, eight assists) with 21 blocks, 36 hits, and a plus-14 rating. Noah Juulsen has taken over his role, while Vincent Desharnais has rejoined the lineup on the bottom pairing. Losing his regular partner hasn't stopped Quinn Hughes, as he's bagged five points in the two games Hronek has missed.
Source: Vancouver Canucks
