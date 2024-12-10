Erik Cernak Sits Out Tuesday's Game
3 days agoTampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Edmonton. The big blue-liner suffered an unspecified injury in Sunday's matchup against Vancouver, taking only one shift in the third period. Cernak will miss his first game of the season. The 27-year-old has upped his scoring rate a bit in 2024-25 and boasts seven assists through 25 outings, but Cernak's main value comes out in the defensive zone. He leads Tampa Bay with 48 hits and has amassed 33 blocks. With Cernak out for Tuesday's game, Nick Perbix gets a chance to rejoin the action. Meanwhile, Darren Raddysh and Janis Moser will pick up additional work in the Lightning defense.
Source: Gabby Shirley
