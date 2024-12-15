Dyami Brown Sees Four Targets In Victory
3 weeks agoWashington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown brought in three of his four targets for 30 yards during their victory over the New Orleans Saints. With Noah Brown (kidney) on the IR, Brown saw increased opportunities this weekend and was able to make the most of them. He tied for the second-highest in targets alongside Olamide Zaccheaus and finished with the third-most receiving yards. Tight end Zach Ertz (concussion) also left the game early, which opened up even more opportunities for Brown. Fantasy managers should continue monitoring Brown's usage next weekend as he could be a viable desperation flex play during the final weeks of the season given the current state of the Washington wide receiver room outside of Terry McLaurin. He has a great matchup facing the Eagles, who have allowed the seventh-most PPR points to opposing wideouts, which could set him up for a breakout showing.
Source: ESPN.com
