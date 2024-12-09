Dustin Wolf Looks To Return To Winning Ways Versus Stars
3 days agoCalgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf will attempt to end a two-game losing streak in Sunday's matchup against Dallas. Following an impressive 5-0-1 run, Wolf has allowed four goals in back-to-back games, taking a pair of beating from Ottawa and Columbus. He has yet to lose three starts on the trot this season. Wolf's consistency has given him an 8-4-1 record with a 2.60 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage, and one shutout. However, to get back to winning ways on Sunday, Wolf has to outplay Jake Oettinger, whose work has helped the Stars to a 10-2-0 home record and who's tied for the second-most wins in the league (13).
Source: Bruce LeVine
