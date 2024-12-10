Dre Greenlaw Limited On Monday
2 days agoSan Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant during Monday's estimated practice. Greenlaw appears to be on the verge of getting back on the field. He has been sidelined since suffering a torn Achilles during the Super Bowl. The 49ers have been cautious with their stud linebacker, but there is a chance he does return for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. If that happens, Greenlaw would likely be limited with a snap count considering it'd be his first game of the season. His return to the field would give this defensive unit a boost ahead of this tough matchup.
Source: Adam Caplan
