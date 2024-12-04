Dorian Finney-Smith Unavailable Versus Pacers
2 days agoBrooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) is unavailable for Tuesday's matchup with the Indiana Pacers due to a sprained left ankle. The 31-year-old will miss his fourth consecutive game. This season, he has been a key rotational piece for the Nets, averaging 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 29 minutes per contest. With Finney-Smith sidelined, Jalen Wilson is expected to remain in the starting lineup.
Source: Erik Slater
