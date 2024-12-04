Dorian Finney-Smith's Status Uncertain For Wednesday
3 days agoBrooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers as he deals with a sprained left ankle. The 31-year-old is at risk of missing his fourth consecutive game. Finney-Smith has been a key rotational piece for Brooklyn this season, averaging 29 minutes and 10.7 points per game. If he is ruled out, Jalen Wilson is expected to remain in the starting lineup. Fantasy managers will want to check on his status closer to tip-off on Wednesday.
Source: NBA Injury Report
