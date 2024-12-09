DK Metcalf’s Production Becoming Concerning
3 days agoSeattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf finished second on the team in targets with six in Week 14. He only caught four passes for 49 yards. Metcalf has historically not had the best games against the Arizona Cardinals and that continued in Week 14. Seattle's passing game continues to run primarily through fellow wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Metcalf has not exceeded 70 receiving yards or caught a touchdown since Week 7. He has played second fiddle to Smith-Njigba consistently, but the connection between quarterback Geno Smith and Metcalf has simply not been the same over the last several weeks. Metcalf started the season as a top-10 wide receiver in fantasy but has faded to flex value since he returned from a sprained MCL in Week 11. The Seahawks need Metcalf to produce in order to fully unlock their offense. As such, he is always a good bet to bounce back. He will have a tough task to do so in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers.
Source: RotoBaller
